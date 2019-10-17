Forever One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by ISA and most recently refitted in 2018.

Forever One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by ISA and most recently refitted in 2018.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Forever One measures 54.50 feet in length and has a beam of 11.10 feet.

Forever One has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horacio Bozzo Design.

Horacio Bozzo Design is a Yacht Design company specialized in the over 40 meter Motoryacht market.

Her interior design is by Studio Massari.

Forever One also features naval architecture by Axis Group Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Forever One has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Forever One has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Forever One accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Forever One is MCA compliant