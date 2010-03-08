Fortuna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Fortuna measures 25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.18 feet.

Fortuna also features naval architecture by Francesco Paszkowski.

Performance and Capabilities

Fortuna has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Fortuna accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.