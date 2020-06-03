We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Fortuna IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Fortuna IV measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes.
Fortuna IV has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.
Fortuna IV also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Performance and Capabilities
Fortuna IV has a top speed of 33 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Fortuna IV has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres.
Accommodation
Fortuna IV accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Fortuna IV has a hull NB of 94.