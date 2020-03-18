Fortunate Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Oceanfast.

Fortunate Sun is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Oceanfast.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Fortunate Sun measures 54.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 10.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 851 tonnes.

Fortunate Sun has a steel hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Fortunate Sun also features naval architecture by Oceanfast.

Performance and Capabilities

Fortunate Sun has a top speed of 17.3 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fortunate Sun has a fuel capacity of 140,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fortunate Sun accommodates up to 10 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fortunate Sun has a hull NB of 79.