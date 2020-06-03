Fortune Elephant
1997|
Motor Yacht
Fortune Elephant is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.
Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.
Design
Fortune Elephant measures 35.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.19 feet and a beam of 7.41 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Fortune Elephant has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Warwick Yacht Design.
Fortune Elephant also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Fortune Elephant has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 1,900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Fortune Elephant accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Fortune Elephant is MCA compliant
Fortune Elephant flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.