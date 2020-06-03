Fortune Elephant is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Fortune Elephant measures 35.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.19 feet and a beam of 7.41 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Fortune Elephant has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Warwick Yacht Design.

Fortune Elephant also features naval architecture by Warwick Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Fortune Elephant has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fortune Elephant accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fortune Elephant is MCA compliant

Fortune Elephant flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.