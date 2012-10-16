Fortuny is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Barcos Deportivos .

Design

Fortuny measures 24.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Fortuny has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Fortuny also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Fortuny has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Fortuny has a fuel capacity of 1,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,100 litres.

Accommodation

Fortuny accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fortuny flies the flag of Spain.