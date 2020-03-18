Forty Love is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by West Coast Custom and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Forty Love measures 42.06 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Forty Love has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Forty Love also features naval architecture by Brilliant Boats.

Performance and Capabilities

Forty Love has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Forty Love accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.