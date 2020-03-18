Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42.06m
Year 2002

Forty Love

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Forty Love is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by West Coast Custom and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Forty Love measures 42.06 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Forty Love has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Forty Love also features naval architecture by Brilliant Boats.

Performance and Capabilities

Forty Love has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Forty Love accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

7.62m

crew:

9

draft:

1.91m
Related News
Featured Events