The 46Steel is a five-deck 46-metre semi wide body superyacht with a steel displacement hull and aluminum superstructure.

Her layout is inspired by the interior of larger superyachts to ensure on-board spaciousness and avoid any compromise for the comfort of the Owner and his guests. Among the key features of the 46Steel there is the series of terraces astern, with railings in glass, that overlook the sea without any obstacles hiding the view of the landscape.

When it’s time to drop anchor and have fun, Forwin comes equipped with a complement of tenders and toys which can be launched from her practically designed beach club, a concept pioneered by Sanlorenzo on the 46Steel.