In the same year as superyacht Musashi, the 87.78 metre superyacht Fountainhead - sistership to Musashi - emerged from the Feadship facilities in The Netherlands. Known originally as Project #1003, Fountainhead was designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and Sinot Yacht Design, who also had a hand in the interior styling with Axel Vervoordt.

Blending art, antiques and sophistication, Fountainhead was created to offer a family home on the water with ample space. Key design features include a recreation room and library on the main deck, both of which can be converted into guest cabins to supplement the six existing guest suites and large owner’s stateroom, a fully-equipped gym and health club, contra-flow swimming pool and a world of toys and tenders on board.

Allowing for both size and shallow draft, Fountainhead can cruise the world with 14 guests on board with the highest level of crew service. She can reach impressive top speeds of 21 knots through dual MTU engines with 5766bhp, all in total comfort.