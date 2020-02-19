Four Aces is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2010.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Four Aces measures 55.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 894 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Four Aces has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Four Aces also features naval architecture by Fratelli Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Four Aces has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Four Aces has a fuel capacity of 130 litres, and a water capacity of 20 litres.

Accommodation

Four Aces accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Four Aces is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 225.

Four Aces is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.