Four Friends is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Four Friends measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Four Friends has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Four Friends also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Four Friends has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Four Friends has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Four Friends accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Four Friends has a hull NB of 108/11.