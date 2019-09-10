Read online now
Length 33.5m
Year 2002

Four Friends

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Four Friends is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Four Friends measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Four Friends has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Four Friends also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Four Friends has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system

Four Friends has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Four Friends accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Four Friends has a hull NB of 108/11.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

34Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.12m

crew:

5

draft:

1.3m
