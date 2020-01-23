Four Wishes is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Four Wishes is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Four Wishes measures 43.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.22 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 444 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Four Wishes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Her interior design is by Patricia Andrews.

Four Wishes also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Four Wishes has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Four Wishes has a fuel capacity of 54,500 litres, and a water capacity of 9,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Four Wishes accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Four Wishes is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 237.

Four Wishes is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.