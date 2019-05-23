Framura 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Codecasa.

Design

Framura 2 measures 45.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet.

Framura 2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Framura 2 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Framura 2 has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Framura 2 has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Framura 2 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Framura 2 has a hull NB of F.72.

Framura 2 is an ABS class yacht.