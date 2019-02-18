The Admiral 35 'FRAMURA', construction #112, was launched July 2007. Built of light aluminium alloy 5083, the new planning Admiral of 35-m length is powered by two Diesel engines MTU 12V 4000 M90, each developing a 2.775 hp, to a total cruising speed of 30 knots. Exterior lines, designed by CNL Style Department are sleek and harmonious and the night-blue hull alongside the silvery superstructure creates an extremely sophisticated look.

Interiors, designed by Luca Dini Design Studio, are classic and elegant: materials such as oak’s pith in the walls and valuable wengé on the floor predominate throughout this vessel.

In the main deck a passageway separates the saloon with the dining room from the ample owner’s cabin equipped with a marble bathroom and a sauna.

The galley is located in the lower deck and is connected to the dining room through a dam waiter. Two twin cabins in the prow and a twin and a guest on sides complete the arrangement of spaces. The crew area is in the aft and it consists of a captain’s cabin, two cabins sleeping two each and a service area.

In the upper foredeck garage, where the jet-ski are usually located, is a gym whose roof is a carbon-steel canopy that can raise up to three meters, allowing open-air workouts and a new way of onboard fitness.

An expansive fly-bridge is equipped with a table and some couches to ensure the best possible feeling of freedom and comfort onboard.