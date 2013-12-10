Framura 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Codecasa, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Framura 3 measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.72 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Framura 3 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Framura 3 also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Framura 3 has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Framura 3 has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Framura 3 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Framura 3 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C120.