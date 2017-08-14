Francesca (previously named Cerri 102/06) is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by CCN, in Italy.

Francesca (previously named Cerri 102/06) is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by CCN, in Italy.

It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.

Design

Francesca measures 31.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7.25 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 155 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Francesca has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by CCN.

Model

Francesca is a semi-custom Cerri 102' Flyingsport model.

Other yachts based on this Cerri 102' Flyingsport semi-custom model include: Muse, 102 CCN Flying Sport, SeaLook, Toby.

Performance and Capabilities

Francesca has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Francesca has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Francesca accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Francesca has a hull NB of 102/06.