Francesco Petrarca is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1941 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2004.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Francesco Petrarca measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 282 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Francesco Petrarca has a wood / steel hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Francesco Petrarca also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Francesco Petrarca has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Francesco Petrarca has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

Accommodation

Francesco Petrarca accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Francesco Petrarca flies the flag of Isle of Man.