Francine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Francine measures 46.09 feet in length and has a beam of 7.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 328 tonnes.

Francine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Fratelli Benetti.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Francine also features naval architecture by Fratelli Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Francine has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Francine has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Francine has a fuel capacity of 47,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

Francine accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Francine has a hull NB of FB 207.

Francine flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.