Franjack is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Franjack measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.3 metres and a beam of 6.8 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 157 tonnes.

Franjack has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Franjack also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Franjack has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Franjack has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Franjack accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.