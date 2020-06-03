Freddy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Freddy measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.47 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Freddy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Freddy is a semi-custom Lazzara LSX 92 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Freddy has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Freddy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.