Length 28.04m
Year 2011
Freddy
2011|
Motor Yacht
Freddy is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Freddy measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.47 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Freddy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Model
Freddy is a semi-custom Lazzara LSX 92 model.
Performance and Capabilities
Freddy has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .
Accommodation
Freddy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.