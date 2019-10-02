Freddy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Freddy measures 32.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 7.04 feet.

Freddy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Marty Lowe.

Freddy also features naval architecture by Marty Lowe.

Performance and Capabilities

Freddy has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Freddy has a fuel capacity of 12,397 litres, and a water capacity of 2,797 litres.

Accommodation

Freddy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Freddy is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.