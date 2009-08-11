Free Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Free Spirit measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 151 tonnes.

Free Spirit has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Free Spirit also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Free Spirit has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Free Spirit has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Free Spirit accommodates up to 10 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.