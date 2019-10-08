Free Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bloemsma Van Breemen, in the Netherlands.

Design

Free Spirit measures 43.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Free Spirit has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Free Spirit also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Free Spirit has a top speed of 15.80 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Free Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bloemsma Van Breemen, in the Netherlands.

Design

Free Spirit measures 43.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Free Spirit has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Free Spirit also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Free Spirit has a top speed of 15.80 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Free Spirit has a fuel capacity of 82 litres, and a water capacity of 21 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Free Spirit accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Free Spirit is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 141.

Free Spirit is a Lloyd's 100 A1, LMC-UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of TBC.