Free Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Bloemsma Van Breemen, in the Netherlands.
Design
Free Spirit measures 43.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Free Spirit has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.
Free Spirit also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
Free Spirit has a top speed of 15.80 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Free Spirit has a fuel capacity of 82 litres, and a water capacity of 21 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Free Spirit accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Free Spirit is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 141.
Free Spirit is a Lloyd's 100 A1, LMC-UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of TBC.