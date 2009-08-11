We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27.4m
Year 1990
Free Spirit
Motor Yacht
Free Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine, in the United States.
Design
Free Spirit measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.
Free Spirit has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Free Spirit has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Free Spirit accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Free Spirit flies the flag of the USA.