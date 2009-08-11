Read online now
Length 27.4m
Year 1990

Free Spirit

1990

|

Motor Yacht

Free Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Design

Free Spirit measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Free Spirit has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Free Spirit has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Free Spirit accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Free Spirit flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

19Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.9m

crew:

3

draft:

1.7m
