Free Willi is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Free Willi measures 26.49 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.34 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Model

Free Willi is a semi-custom Predator 84 model.

Other yachts based on this Predator 84 semi-custom model include: Silver Arrow, Alvium, Hull no. GB XSK05818B414, Dream, UM6, Sunseeker Predator 84'.

Performance and Capabilities

Free Willi has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 12v 2000 m60 diesel engines.

Free Willi has a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Free Willi accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.