Freedom
Motor Yacht
Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by CCN, in Italy.
It was true, deep love for the sea and for yachts that, in 1997, spurred Carlo Cerri to invest his huge experience as a successful businessman into building the world-class powerboat Cerri 28: limited size, a painstaking care for details, functionality, ergonomics, clean lines and finely-finished pleasant interiors were some of the keys to this motor boat’s huge success.
Design
Freedom measures 27.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.10 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.
Freedom also features naval architecture by CCN.
Performance and Capabilities
Freedom has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Freedom has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.
Freedom has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Freedom accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.