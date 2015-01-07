Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2001.

Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2001.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Freedom measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Freedom has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Freedom also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Freedom has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Freedom has a fuel capacity of 39,368 litres, and a water capacity of 5,678 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Freedom accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Freedom is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 023.

Freedom is an ABS+A1-AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.