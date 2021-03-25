Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Freedom measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.56 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Freedom has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Freedom also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Freedom has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Freedom measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.56 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Freedom has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Freedom also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Freedom has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Freedom has a fuel capacity of 15,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Freedom accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Freedom has a hull NB of 108-121.