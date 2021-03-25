We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Freedom
2005|
Motor Yacht
Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Design
Freedom measures 32.92 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.56 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.
Freedom has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.
Freedom also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.
Performance and Capabilities
Freedom has a top speed of 21 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Freedom has a fuel capacity of 15,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.
Accommodation
Freedom accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Freedom has a hull NB of 108-121.