Freedom is a 37.73m sailing yacht built by Picchiotti. The superyacht was launched in 1986 and benefitted from a refit in 2004. She features exterior styling and engineering by Sparkman & Stephens, with interior design by Janet Simon.

Cruising ketch Freedom was based on the concept of a long-range, safe and comfortable yacht, which is technologically advanced and simple to sail.

The elegant yacht has a generous beam of 7.92m, and deep draft of 5.88m. She offers accommodation for up to eight guests and is capable of carrying up to three crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.



Freedom has a 3406 DITA engeine, producing 402 horse power. She can reach a top speed of 11 knots, with a cruising speed of 10 knots.