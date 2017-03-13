Read online now
Length 37.73m
Year 1986

Sail Yacht

Freedom is a 37.73m sailing yacht built by Picchiotti. The superyacht was launched in 1986 and benefitted from a refit in 2004. She features exterior styling and engineering by Sparkman & Stephens, with interior design by Janet Simon.

Cruising ketch Freedom was based on the concept of a long-range, safe and comfortable yacht, which is technologically advanced and simple to sail.

The elegant yacht has a generous beam of 7.92m, and deep draft of 5.88m. She offers accommodation for up to eight guests and is capable of carrying up to three crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Freedom has a 3406 DITA engeine, producing 402 horse power. She can reach a top speed of 11 knots, with a cruising speed of 10 knots.

 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.92m

crew:

7

draft:

5.88m
