Length 32.06m
Year 1994

Freedom

1994

|

Motor Yacht

Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Freedom measures 32.06 feet in length, with a max draft of 1 feet and a beam of 7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Freedom has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Freedom also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Freedom has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Freedom has a fuel capacity of 37,093 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.

Accommodation

Freedom accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Freedom has a hull NB of 528.

Freedom is an ABS class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

21Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7m

crew:

5

draft:

1m
