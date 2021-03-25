Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Freedom measures 32.9 feet in length and has a beam of 7 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Freedom has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Freedom has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

She also has a range of 540 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Freedom accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Freedom has a white hull.

Freedom flies the flag of the United States.