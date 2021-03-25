We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 32.9m
Year 2005
Freedom
2005|
Motor Yacht
Freedom is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in the United States.
Design
Freedom measures 32.9 feet in length and has a beam of 7 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Freedom has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Freedom has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.
She also has a range of 540 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Freedom accommodates up to 6 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Freedom has a white hull.
Freedom flies the flag of the United States.