Freemont is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Freemont measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 259 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Freemont has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Freemont also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Freemont has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Freemont has a fuel capacity of 28,800 litres, and a water capacity of 27,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Freemont accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Freemont is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB150.

Freemont is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.