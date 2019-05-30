Freya is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Freya measures 24 feet in length.

Freya has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Freya also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.