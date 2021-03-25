Friday is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Friday is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Arno Shipyard in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Friday measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.95 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.

Friday has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Bacigalupo.

Friday also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Friday has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa 63sii and one 50bii kamewa booster propulsion system.

Friday has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Friday accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Friday has a hull NB of 31/04.