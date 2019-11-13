Frisky Lady is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Frisky Lady measures 34.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Frisky Lady has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Frisky Lady also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Model

Frisky Lady is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Frisky Lady has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Frisky Lady is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Frisky Lady measures 34.14 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet.

Frisky Lady has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.

Frisky Lady also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Model

Frisky Lady is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Frisky Lady has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Frisky Lady has a fuel capacity of 20,819 litres.

Accommodation

Frisky Lady accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Frisky Lady flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.