Fruition II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Fruition II measures 34.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 7.42 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Fruition II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Fruition II also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Fruition II has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Fruition II has a fuel capacity of 6,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,950 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Fruition II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fruition II has a hull NB of 112/003.

Fruition II is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.