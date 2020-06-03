Read online now
Length 29m
Year 1984

Fuero C

1984

|

Motor Yacht

Fuero C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Cantiere Santa Margherita and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Fuero C measures 29 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Fuero C has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Fuero C has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Fuero C has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

