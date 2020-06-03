Fukhov is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Paragon Motor Yachts.

Design

Fukhov measures 28.12 metres in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 90 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Scott Robinson.

Her interior design is by Paragon Motor Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Fukhov has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Fukhov has a fuel capacity of 13,638 litres, and a water capacity of 4,091 litres.

Accommodation

Fukhov accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Fukhov flies the flag of TBD.