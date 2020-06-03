Length 28.12m
Year 2015
Fukhov
2015|
Motor Yacht
Fukhov is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Paragon Motor Yachts.
Design
Fukhov measures 28.12 metres in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 90 tonnes.Her exterior design is by Scott Robinson.
Her interior design is by Paragon Motor Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Fukhov has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Fukhov has a fuel capacity of 13,638 litres, and a water capacity of 4,091 litres.
Accommodation
Fukhov accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Fukhov flies the flag of TBD.