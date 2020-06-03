Length 164m
Fulk Al Salamah was custom built by Italian builder Mariotti Yachts in their Genoa shipyard in 2016 at an incredible 164 metres long, making her the world's second longest superyacht.
Design
Fulk Al Salamah measures 164 metres in length. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.
Fulk Al Salamah has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio de Jorio.
Fulk Al Salamah also features naval architecture by Mariotti Yachts.
Other Specifications
Fulk Al Salamah has a hull NB of 131.