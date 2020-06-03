Read online now
Length 164m
Year 2016

Fulk Al Salamah was custom built by Italian builder Mariotti Yachts in their Genoa shipyard in 2016 at an incredible 164 metres long, making her the world's second longest superyacht.

Fulk Al Salamah is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Mariotti Yachts in Genoa, Italy.

Design

Fulk Al Salamah measures 164 metres in length. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Fulk Al Salamah has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio de Jorio.

Fulk Al Salamah also features naval architecture by Mariotti Yachts.

Other Specifications

Fulk Al Salamah has a hull NB of 131.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

The Top 100

Rank

#2

2020 Forecasted rank: #3
View top 100
