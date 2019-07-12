Fulton is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2010 by Fulton Yachts.

Design

Fulton measures 34.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres.

Fulton has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Fulton also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Fulton has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Fulton is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2010 by Fulton Yachts.

Design

Fulton measures 34.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres.

Fulton has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Fulton also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Fulton has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Fulton has a fuel capacity of 11,600 litres, and a water capacity of 6,438 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Fulton has a hull NB of YB-1100.