Fusion is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Peri Yachts, in Turkey.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

Fusion measures 37.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Fusion has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Her interior design is by Scaro Design.

Fusion also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Model

Fusion is a semi-custom Peri 37 model.

Other yachts based on this Peri 37 semi-custom model include: Hakuna Matata, Ludy.

Performance and Capabilities

Fusion has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Fusion accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Fusion has a hull NB of 373.