Futura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Shama Yachts.

Design

Futura measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 6.69 metres.

Futura has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Shama Yachts.

Her interior design is by Lenci Marine.

Futura also features naval architecture by Shama Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Futura has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Futura has a fuel capacity of 11,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Futura has a hull NB of 36.