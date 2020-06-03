We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Futura
2006|
Motor Yacht
Futura is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Shama Yachts.
Design
Futura measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 6.69 metres.
Futura has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Shama Yachts.
Her interior design is by Lenci Marine.
Futura also features naval architecture by Shama Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Futura has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Futura has a fuel capacity of 11,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Futura has a hull NB of 36.