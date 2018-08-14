FX is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Peri Yachts.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

FX measures 38.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.10 feet.

FX has a composite hull.

FX also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Accommodation

FX accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

FX flies the flag of Turkey.