Fzok is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Fzok measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.27 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Fzok also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Fzok is a semi-custom Navetta 37 model.

Other yachts based on this Navetta 37 semi-custom model include: Shachou, Race, Singolare, Dilly Dally.

Performance and Capabilities

Fzok has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Fzok accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.