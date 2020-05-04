G-Force is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

G-Force measures 37.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

G-Force has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Gilardino Interior Design.

G-Force also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

G-Force is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Clia, 37m Heesen, Totally Nuts, Her Destiny, Buka, Aurelia, Let It Be M.

Performance and Capabilities

G-Force has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

G-Force is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

G-Force measures 37.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

G-Force has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Gilardino Interior Design.

G-Force also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

G-Force is a semi-custom 3700 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 3700 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Clia, 37m Heesen, Totally Nuts, Her Destiny, Buka, Aurelia, Let It Be M.

Performance and Capabilities

G-Force has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 396 te84 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

G-Force has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

G-Force accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

G-Force is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13037.

G-Force is an ABS +A1 Yachting Service AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.