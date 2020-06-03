We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
G-One Again
2005|
Motor Yacht
G-One Again is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by FP Yachts.
Design
G-One Again measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 5.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 62 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
G-One Again has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Paolo Caliari.
Performance and Capabilities
G-One Again has a top speed of 47.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by a twin surface drives propulsion system.
G-One Again has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.
She also has a range of 320 nautical miles.
Accommodation
G-One Again accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.