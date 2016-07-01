G. Whiz is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Brooke Marine .

Design

G. Whiz measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.

G. Whiz has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by Rincklake van Endert.

G. Whiz also features naval architecture by Renato "Sonny" Levi.

Performance and Capabilities

G. Whiz has a top speed of 46 knots. She is powered by a twin surface drives propulsion system

G. Whiz is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Brooke Marine .

Design

G. Whiz measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes.

G. Whiz has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by Rincklake van Endert.

G. Whiz also features naval architecture by Renato "Sonny" Levi.

Performance and Capabilities

G. Whiz has a top speed of 46 knots. She is powered by a twin surface drives propulsion system.

G. Whiz has a fuel capacity of 12,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,150 litres.

Accommodation

G. Whiz accommodates up to 4 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.