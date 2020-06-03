G Whiz is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Brooke Yacht.

Design

G Whiz measures 33 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 141 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

G Whiz has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

G Whiz has a top speed of 45.00 knots and a cruising speed of 36.00 knots.

G Whiz has a fuel capacity of 2,906 litres, and a water capacity of 528 litres.

Accommodation

G Whiz accommodates up to 6 guests in 2 cabins.