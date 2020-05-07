G3 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

G3 measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes.

G3 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Michael Labazov team.

G3 also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

G3 is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Jems, Agram, San Bernardo, Bliss, Lady L.

Performance and Capabilities

G3 has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

G3 is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

G3 measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes.

G3 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Michael Labazov team.

G3 also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

G3 is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Jems, Agram, San Bernardo, Bliss, Lady L.

Performance and Capabilities

G3 has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

G3 has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

G3 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

G3 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 13944.

G3 is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.