Gagagris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Overmarine .

Design

Gagagris measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 94 tonnes.

Gagagris has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Gagagris also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Gagagris has a top speed of 51 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Gagagris has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Gagagris has a hull NB of 108/06.